An Obion County farming family was presented the use of a new tractor on Wednesday, for being a Tennessee Young Farmers and Ranchers State Achievement winner.

Clint and Emily Workman, of South Fulton, were awarded second place in this year in the state competition.

During a ceremony held at First Choice Farm and Lawn, in Union City, the Workman’s were presented a new Kubota M7 171 tractor, which can be used free of charge for one year.

Jeff Akin, the President of Tennessee Farm Bureau, told those in attendance that Obion County, and the state, applauded the work of the Workman’s.

Following the presentation of the tractor keys, Clint and Emily both expressed appreciation their excitement at achieving the award.

