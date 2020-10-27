Five aerobatic pilots are in Union City this week to train for the upcoming World Championships in the Czech Republic.

Pilots from Florida, California, Georgia and Nevada are at Everett Stewart Regional Airport, preparing for the July event with both flying and classroom training.

Rob Holland, the five time World Aerobatic Freestyle Champion and nine time U.S. National Aerobaic Champion, is coaching this years team.

Speaking with Thunderbolt News, Holland said the Union City airport is a great site for the team to practice.

Holland said practice for the competing pilots is as important as with any other sport.

Since their arrival to Everett Stewart Airport, Holland said the weather has hampered some of the training activities.

Holland said teams from 15-to-20 countries will take part in the event.

The public is invited to watch the practice sessions at the airport.