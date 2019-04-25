The 66th Annual World’s Biggest Fish Fry in Paris is heading into the weekend with a full slate of events.

The Grand Parade is Friday morning at 10:00 on East Wood Street, with the arts and crafts show running Friday and Saturday from 10:00 until 8:30 at the Henry County Fairgrounds.

The famous Fish Tent is open Friday and Saturday from 11:00 to 9:00 at the fairgrounds, with all-you-can-eat plates $12 for adults and $8 for children ages 6-12.

Carnival rides at the fairgrounds are open Friday and Saturday from 11:00 to midnight, and Sunday from 1:00 to 6:00.

The Championship Bulls and Barrels Showdown Rodeo is Friday and Saturday night at 7:30 at the fairgrounds.