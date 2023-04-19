“Wreaths Across America” golf tournament Saturday in Sharon

The inaugural Wreaths Across America Charity Golf Tournament will be Saturday at Persimmon Hills Golf Course in Sharon.

Proceeds from the golf tournament go to support veterans buried at East Side Cemetery in Martin, Sunset Cemetery in Dresden, Beulah Cemetery in Union City, and Woodlawn Cemetery in Sharon.

Entry fee is $65 dollar per golfer or $225 dollars for a four-person team with cart provided.

To register, contact Linda Smith at 601-434-9597 or Sue Priest at 760-413-9618.