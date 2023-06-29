Wreaths Across America’s mobile education exhibit to make stops in Gleason, Union City

Wreaths Across America’s mobile education exhibit will make stops in Gleason and Union City Friday and Saturday to honor those who served and welcome home Vietnam veterans.

The exhibit will be at Gleason’s Snider Park Friday from 9:00 until 3:00 and in Union City at Discovery Park on Saturday from 10:00 until 5:00.

The mobile exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of the nation’s heroes as well as serving as an official “welcome home” station for Vietnam veterans.