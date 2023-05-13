Wreaths Across America’s mobile education exhibit to make stops in Gleason, Union City

Wreaths Across America’s mobile education exhibit will make stops in Gleason and Union City to honor those who served and welcome home Vietnam veterans.

The exhibit will be in Gleason on Friday, June 30th from 9:00 until 3:00 at Mike Snider Park and in Union City at Discovery Park on Saturday, July 1st from 10:00 until 5:00.

The mobile exhibit serves as a mobile museum, educating visitors about the service and sacrifice of the nation’s heroes as well as serving as an official ‘welcome home’ station for Vietnam veterans.

Location Coordinator Linda Smith says local Vietnam veterans should register for the ceremony so organizers can plan accordingly.

Vietnam veterans can register by emailing [email protected] or calling 731-364-5727.