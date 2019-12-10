Kentucky State Police has received Christmas wreaths in honor of fallen Troopers and officers within the agency.

The 37 wreaths were donated by The Fallen Heroes Wreath Program, with the purpose to honor the sacrifice made by law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty.

The wreaths received by State Police will be placed at the grave site of each officer across the state.

The wreaths feature a custom blue ribbon with the trooper, or officer’s name, and end of watch date attached in the center.

Included in the wreath placement will be the Wingo grave site of Trooper James McNeely, who died at the age of 37 in April of 1972.

Trooper McNeely was assisting in a flood rescue mission in Frankfort.

Post 1 Trooper Eric Chrisman was killed in a vehicle collision in June of 2015 at the age of 23. He had served with State Police for only six months.

Trooper Joseph Cameron Ponder was fatally shot in September of 2015, following a routine traffic stop in Lyon County.

Ponder was 31 years old and was only in his ninth month of duty.