Wrestler Brian Christopher Lawler, the son of wrestling legend Jerry “The King” Lawler, died Sunday afternoon.

The 46-year-old, known in the wrestling world as Brian Christopher, had been placed on life support at Regional One in Memphis after hanging himself in his jail cell in the Hardeman County Jail.

Christopher had been arrested earlier this month for DUI and evading arrest near Bolivar.

Brian Christopher wrestled for a number of different independent promotions, most notably the United States Wrestling Association in Memphis.

