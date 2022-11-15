Writing contest produces inspiring essay from Martin Elementary student

A writing contest at Martin Elementary School in honor of National Red Ribbon Week produced an inspiring essay about the importance of living drug-free.

The short essay was composed by 4th grade student Mia Clements as a part of the week’s theme to “celebrate life and live drug free.” Her message explains why drug-free living is essential for her health, relationships, and future.

The contest was open to all MES students. School Resource Officer Cody Stewart and other faculty reviewed the submissions. An entry from each grade level was chosen, and those students were invited to read their essays over the school’s intercom.

Clements’ essay was selected as the best in the school.

Officer Stewart said MES faculty and staff were impressed by Clements’ ability to articulate her thoughts and feelings about drugs.

“Mia’s essay was thoughtful and spoken from the heart. It is clear when you read her words that she understands the negative impacts that drugs can have in a person’s life. Grasping these concepts as early as possible is another way to set up students for long-term success. Mia’s message is important for our entire community to remember,” he said.

Red Ribbon Week is a national initiative that supports healthy, drug-free kids and is observed in the last week of October each year.

(Erica Moore, Weakley County Schools Communications Director)