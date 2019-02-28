Staff and students on the campus of UT-Martin are saddened at the sudden passing of WUTM Senior Broadcast Engineer, Harold Cochran.

The 52 year old Cochran, who was from Troy, passed away Tuesday night at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Union City.

A release from WUTM said Cochran was the “Wind Beneath Our Wings” at WUTM, the UTM television station and the entire Department of Communications.

Cochran had served his country in the United States Air Force, and was also a long time member of several gospel quartets in the area, most recently singing with the Frog Jump Gospel Quartet.

Funeral services will take place Saturday at 11:00 at Calvary Baptist Church in Union City, with burial to follow in the Terrace Hill Cemetery.