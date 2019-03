Plans now call for the Wynridge Golf Course in Troy to remain open, with a campaign now ongoing to recruit new membership.

Just days after Thunderbolt Broadcasting was informed by employees and members that the 18-hole course would be closing on April 1st, new plans call for golfing to continue.

Efforts are now underway to enhance the membership role, with other ideas and reorganization ideas being studied to keep the popular golf course open to the public.