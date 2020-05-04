St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is taking a back step on an early comment he made about retirement.

The Cardinals fan favorite had stated that if St. Louis did not resign him after this season, he would retire and “go home”.

The 38 year old Molina is in the last year of a three-year, $60 million dollar contract.

But, due to the ongoing delay in starting the season because of the COVID-10 pandemic, Molina has had a change of position for his playing career.

In a recent interview with ESPN, Molina said the baseball shutdown has inspired him to play another two seasons.

The Gold and Platinum Award winning catcher said St. Louis is his first option, but if they choose to not resign him, he was willing to go into free agency.

Molina is in his 17th season in the Major Leagues, and is a nine-time All-Star and two time World Series champion.