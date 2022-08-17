Yantko shares vision for Racer Athletics

Nico Yantko was welcomed back to Racer Nation as the 10th athletics director in Murray State University history.

Surrounded by family, friends, colleagues, staff and Racer fans, Yantko was introduced in a noon-time event in the CFSB Center in Murray, Kentucky.

As Murray State celebrates its centennial year, Racer Athletics begins its 99th year of collegiate sports. Yantko, who played quarterback for the Racers from 2007-09, returns to his alma mater after honing his abilities recently at the University of Missouri and University of Louisiana in the last 11 years.

“We wouldn’t be here today without a lot of special people,” Yantko said. “This is a dream come true, this opportunity is humbling considering how much this institution means to me and my family. There is no higher honor than to come back and serve in this position at my alma mater and I cannot think of a better place to raise our family. Our goal is to lead the next generation of Murray State student-athletes to new heights of achievement and to increase the visibility of our institution with a highly successful athletics program.”

“I’ve had the opportunity to hire a number of individuals in my career and Nico is one of the most passionate, hard-working and visionary athletic administrators that I have known,” said Dr. Bob Jackson, Murray State President. “He will bring that here as we move to the next level and advance all of our programs. He started here as a graduate assistant, then on to North Carolina State, Missouri and Louisiana. There is not anyone more qualified to do this work and take us to the next level.”

Yantko takes over the job as AD on Sept. 1 as the Racers begin their first year in the Missouri Valley Conference and join the Missouri Valley Football Conference in 2023.

(Murray State Sports Information)