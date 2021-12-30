Yates Sworn-In as New Union City Police Chief

The City of Union City now has a new Chief of Police.

Ben Yates, of Union City, was sworn-in on Tuesday, after his selection to succeed the position of retiring Chief Perry Barfield.

Yates is a Marine veteran, who began as a Union City police officer in 2012, after serving one year with the Gleason Police Department.

Following eight years with the Union City Police Department, Yates was hired to work with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

He told Thunderbolt News that he hopes his law enforcement experience will benefit the department and the people they serve.(AUDIO)

The new Chief was asked about the transition of working in the field, to now being on the administrative side.(AUDIO)