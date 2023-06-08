Youth fishing derby Saturday in Martin

Martin Parks and Recreation’s annual youth Fishing Derby is Saturday at the Martin Recreation Complex.

The fishing derby is for youth 18 and under with registration beginning Saturday morning at 7:45.

Fishing begins at 10:00 with the five age divisions fishing at different times.

The annual event is part of TWRA’s Free Fishing Day.

City of Martin’s Athletic Coordinator Adam Reddick tells Thunderbolt Radio News…

(AUDIO)

Reddick says last year’s event saw close to 300 people in attendance with around 150 participating.

The event is sponsored by Martin Parks and Recreation, TWRA, Martin Kiwanis Club, and Weakley County Prevention Coalition.