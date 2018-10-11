Company officials announced Thursday that ZLINE Kitchen and Bath will locate its new distribution headquarters in Bruceton.

The kitchen range and hood manufacturer and distributor will create 74 new jobs and invest $3 million dollars into a 205,000-square-foot facility in Carroll County.

ZLINE CMO Galen Bradford says the company chose Tennessee because of its strategic location, exceptional quality of life, and skilled labor pool.

ZLINE’s new operations in Bruceton will function as its Southeast distribution hub and will be the company’s distribution headquarters.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...