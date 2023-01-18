ZLINE Kitchen and Bath expanding distribution operations in Gibson County

ZLINE Kitchen and Bath is expanding its distribution operations in Gibson County.

ZLINE officials announced Wednesday that the company will invest in a multimillion-dollar expansion and locate a new facility in Milan.

Four years after establishing its distribution headquarters in Carroll County, ZLINE will expand as the company acquires the former Dura Automotive Systems building. As a result of the project, ZLINE will create 50 new jobs in Gibson County.

The additional back-office and logistics workforce at the Milan plant will support ZLINE’s logistics headquarters in Bruceton by adding an additional customer service center and enhancing the company’s distribution of ranges, refrigerators, stoves, ovens, microwaves and hoods. ZLINE will employ more than 100 people in Northwest Tennessee through the expansion.

Founded by Andrew Zuro in 2007 and headquartered in Reno, Nevada, ZLINE Kitchen and Bath is a family-owned leading luxury appliance manufacturer and distributor. Each ZLINE distribution center houses various departments, ranging from shipping, customer service, sales, marketing and other business development teams.