A 12-year-old boy is being treated after being hit by a vehicle Monday night in Martin.

Martin Assistant Police Chief Phillip Fuqua says the accident happened around 5:20 at the intersection of Summer and University Streets.

When officers arrived, they discovered that a red 2005 Jeep, driven by 63-year-0ld Terry King, of Martin, was traveling north on Summer Street and as it came to the intersection, it collided with a bicyclist headed west on the south side of University Street on the sidewalk.

Fuqua says a 12-year-old boy riding the bicycle was transported for non-life-threatening injuries.

King was not injured in the crash.

Martin Police Department crash reconstructionist Trae Vaughn was called to the scene and the investigation continues.