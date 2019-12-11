Over 180 students from the Paris Special School District are now graduates of the D.A.R.E. program conducted by the Paris Police Department.

Paris Police D.A.R.E. Officers Jordan Klutts and Amber Roaten had approximately 185 fifth graders graduate from the Drug Abuse Resistance and Education program.

Paris Police Chief Chuck Elizondo says the graduates heard a message from Henry County High School senior Emily Ann Smith on the importance of decision-making and how it can affect your life.

The nationwide D.A.R.E. program began in 1989 and has been implemented in thousands of schools throughout the United States and more than 50 other countries.

(photo: D.A.R.E. instructor Sergeant Jordan Klutts, D.A.R.E. mascot, “Daren,” and D.A.R.E. instructor Officer Amber Roaten)

(photo courtesy Chief Chuck Elizondo)