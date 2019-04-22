A total of 19 individuals have been indicted in two separate indictments for conspiracy to distribute meth, cocaine, and marijuana in West Tennessee.

The indictments follow a year-long investigative operation known as “Two Foot Shackle”, involving agents with the FBI, ATF, DEA, THP, 24th Judicial District Drug Task Force, the Decatur, McNairy, and Hardeman County Sheriff’s Departments, Lexington, Dyersburg, Jackson, and Selmer Police Departments.

During the investigation, agents seized multiple firearms, approximately 15 pounds of meth, crack cocaine, and approximately 60 pounds of marijuana.

In the first indictment, Walter McPeake, Johnny Todd, Sheldon Hart, and Kevin Finch are charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute in excess of 50 grams of actual meth. McPeake is also facing a firearms charge.

McPeake, Todd, and Hart remain in custody, while Finch is out on bond.

In the second indictment, Timmy Jermaine Cole, Lynnie Ray Pettigrew, Kelvin Pettigrew, Nickolas Atkins, Cornelius Talley, Cindy Cannon, Scotty Tubbs, and Steven Williams are charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute in excess of 50 grams of actual meth.

Cole, Lynnie Ray Pettigrew, Rolando Garibaldi-Alvarado, Kelvin Pettigrew, Anthony McElrath, and Atkins are charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute in excess of five kilograms of cocaine.

And Cole, Lynnie Ray Pettigrew, Kelvin Pettigrew, Atkins, and Talley are also charged with conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute in excess of 1000 kilograms of marijuana.

If convicted, the defendants each face mandatory minimum sentences of 10 years imprisonment and up to life.

Five defendants remain at large, and their indictments remain under seal.