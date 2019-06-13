The Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame is hosting the 2019 Hall of Fame Induction Dinner this Saturday, and among this year’s inductees are Tennessee legends Peyton Manning, David Cutcliffe, and Bruceton-native Patrick Willis.

Cutcliffe spoke with our friends at 104.5 The Zone in Nashville to speak on what it means to be inducted, and how many people throughout his life it took to help him get here.

Cutcliffe also spoke on former player and fellow inductee Peyton Manning.

Among Cutcliffe and Manning; Patrick Willis, Kippy Brown, Charles Davis, Kara Lawson, George Taliaferro, Bob Tillman, and Kim Valek are all included in the 2019 Hall of Fame Class.

During the ceremony, now-retired Belmont Basketball coach Rick Byrd will be presented the Pat Summitt Lifetime Achievement Award, and Tennessee Basketball’s Grant Williams will be presented the 2019 Male Athlete of the Year Award.

The 2019 Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony will be held this Saturday at Omni Hotels and Resorts in Nashville.