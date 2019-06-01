This year’s graduating seniors from the four Weakley County high schools earned over five-and-a-half million dollars in scholarships.

The Weakley County Board of Education reports the 284 Weakley County graduates earned a grand total of $5,622,489 dollars in scholarships.

Dresden High School’s 78 graduates earned just over $2.4 million dollars in scholarships, while Gleason School’s 30 graduates earned over $480,000 dollars in scholarships.

Greenfield’s 47 graduates earned just over a million dollars in scholarships, and Westview High School’s 129 graduates earned over $1.6 million dollars in scholarships.