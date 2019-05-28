Twenty-two people graduated from the Paris-Henry County Citizens Police Academy.

Paris Police Chief Chuck Elizondo says CPA participants attended eight weekly sessions at Paris City Hall and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, plus an additional shooting range session.

Elizondo thanked Paris Police Captain Ricky Watson for developing the curriculum and arranging the sessions and the professional men and women of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and the Paris Police Department for sharing their expertise in law enforcement.

2019 Citizens Police Academy graduates are: seated left to right: Lesley Trudeau, M.J. Stancook, Sheri Adams, Jennifer Crawford, Melissa Hamilton, Debbie Simmons, Larry Simmons and Dennis Elkins.

Standing left to right: Ake Hedman, Clarence Henry, Galen Clayton, Stephen Fall, Fred Sapp, James Watson, Josh West, Johnny Whitworth, Jeff Charles, Jinny Pritchett and Jackie Jones.

Not pictured: Brian Nielsen, Clem Adams and Timothy Vaughn.