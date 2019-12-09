The 35th Annual Santa’s Village gets underway this week in Martin.

The custom-designed Santa’s Village is over 25,000 square feet of lights and Christmas family fun inside the Ned McWherter Ag Pavilion on the campus of UT Martin.

Santa’s Village is hosted by the Martin Parks and Recreation Department and features an Enchanted Forest with over 40 holiday displays, over 50 arts and crafts vendors, the MTD model train display, live music, carnival rides, and Santa Claus.

Admission to Santa’s Village is free, however, a donation of five dollars of non-perishable food or children’s toys is suggested.

Santa’s Village is open Thursday and Friday night from 6:00 to 9:00, Saturday from 11:00 to 9:00, and Sunday from 1:00 to 5:00.