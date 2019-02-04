The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a burglary near Gleason in which 40 guns were taken from a gunsafe.

Sheriff’s Captain Randall McGowan says the incident happened January 24th on Tumbling Creek Road east of Gleason.

McGowan says the owner of the stolen firearms is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person who broke into the house and took the firearms.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.