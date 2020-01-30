A $5,000 dollar reward is being offered for information related to a Dyer County cold case.

TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says new information is developing in the murders of Robert Williams of Hartford, Kentucky, and Samantha Dial-Hankins of Goodlettsville, Tennessee and TBI Special Agents are urging those with information to come forward.

The two were found deceased and burned in a car in an area off of Great River Road in Dyer County on February 2, 2019.

A reward of up to $5,000, provided by the Tennessee Advisory Committee on Arson and the Tennessee Department of Commerce and Insurance, is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Call the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.