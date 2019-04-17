Federal authorities have charged 60 people, including 31 doctors, for their roles in illegal prescribing and distributing of opioids and other dangerous drugs.

The charges resulted from the federal Appalachian Regional Prescription Opioid Strike Force and includes defendants in Alabama, Kentucky, Louisiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and West Virginia.

More than half of those charged were from Tennessee.

Authorities say the 60 include a total of 53 medical professionals tied to some 350,000 prescriptions and 32 million pills.

U.S. Attorney for West Tennessee Michael Dunavant, along with officials from the DEA, FBI, TBI, and Office of Inspector General, will be making an announcement Thursday regarding recent investigations into the opioid crisis in West Tennessee.