UT Martin head football coach Jason Simpson is heading into his 14th year leading the Skyhawks on the field.

As the Skyhawks start fall camp on Wednesday, Coach Simpson expressed his excitement for the season, and also said this Skyhawk team has much to prove.

Although work throughout the summer isn’t the same as the practices in the fall, Coach Simpson says that time is still valuable.

UT Martin is looking at one of the toughest schedules the Skyhawks have seen in recent years, with SEC schools like Florida and Kentucky on the schedule. Coach Simpson says it will be another tough year, but his team will be stronger for it.

UTM opens play Thursday, August 29th at Hardy Graham Stadium as they take on the Demons from Northwestern State.