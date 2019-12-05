The Lake County Falcons defeated Huntingdon 30-20 last Friday to improve to (14-0) and move on to the Class-A State Championship game for the first time since 1994.

Head Coach Josh Puckett told Thunderbolt Radio what led to Friday’s win.

The Falcons will now play the (12-2) Greenback Cherokees Friday morning.

Coach Puckett says if you plan on going to the game Friday, get your tickets from Lake County High School.

(14-0) Lake County will kick off with (12-2) Greenback Friday morning at 11:00. Paul Tinkle and Skylar McCroskey will have the pregame live at 10:20 on Mix 101.3.