Local drivers are seeing a slight decrease at the gas pumps.

AAA spokesperson Jeanette Casselano says Tennessee’s state average gas price is $2.51 per gallon for regular unleaded, two cents less than last week’s average.

Casselano says gasoline stocks remain robust amid a recent dip in demand, which could be one reason motorists are seeing pump prices starting to roll back, but that it’s too soon to know if it’s a long-term trend.

Henry County currently has the cheapest gas in West Tennessee at $2.45 per gallon, with Dyer County at $2.47.

In Weakley County, drivers are paying an average of $2.49, with Obion County at $2.50 per gallon.

Carroll County is at $2.51 while Gibson County has an average of $2.55 per gallon.