Actor W. Earl Brown to speak at Murray State’s 2022 Presidential Lecture

Actor W. Earl Brown will be the speaker for Murray State University’s 2022 Presidential Lecture.

The event will be Wednesday, February 23 at 7:30 inside the CFSB Center and is free and open to the public.

Titled “A Racer Success Story”, the lecture will feature Brown, who will speak of his professional career and experience at Murray State. A Q&A session will follow the lecture.

“Every success in my life can be traced to seeds planted in Western Kentucky, mostly at Murray State University,” said Brown. “It is an honor to be invited back to speak at my alma mater; it is a blessing to return home.”

“I’ve had the opportunity to know Earl for many years. He is one of the most talented individuals I have known.

Brown was born in nearby Golden Pond, Kentucky and the seeds of his career as an actor and writer were sewn there as he spent his childhood years entertaining any and all who gathered on his grandparent’s front porch.

During his undergraduate career at Murray State, Brown, a first-generation college student, was heavily involved within the theatre, and journalism and mass communication departments. He won several awards as part of the Speech and Debate team, served as a weather anchor for MSU 11 News, was the co-creator of the MSU 11 comedy show “More Strange Urges” and was actively involved as an actor or director in numerous Murray State theatre productions. He graduated from Murray State in 1986 with degrees in theatre and electronic media.

After graduating from Murray State, Brown received his Master of Fine Arts degree from DePaul University’s Theatre School in 1989. After graduation, he performed in numerous plays around Chicago, but it was his performance in “A View From The Bridge” at the Steppenwolf Theatre that catapulted his career into television and film. His Chicago resume included “Backdraft”, “The Babe”, “Excessive Force” and “Rookie Of The Year”, along with several television roles.

Having hit the proverbial glass ceiling by 1993, Brown moved to Los Angeles. Auditioning for Wes Craven cast Brown in “New Nightmare”, which led to “Vampire In Brooklyn”, which led to “Scream”. Two years later, Brown played the breakout role of “Warren”, Cameron Diaz’s mentally challenged brother in “There’s Something About Mary”. Among his credits are the Oscar-nominated films “The Master”, “The Sessions” and “Being John Malkovich”. Recent films include “The Highwaymen”, “Wild”, “Draft Day” and “Black Mass”.

Brown currently plays a recurring role in the breakout hit from Disney+/Lucasfilm in “The Mandalorian” universe.

Other recent TV/streaming contract roles include AMC’s “Preacher”, HBO’s second season of “True Detective”, Hulu’s “Reprisal” and ABC’s anthology series, “American Crime”. His many past guest star roles on television include shows such as “Documentary Now!”, “Luck”, “American Horror Story”, “Justified”, “Six Feet Under”, “NYPD Blue”, “X-Files”, “CSI” and “Seinfeld” as well as lead roles in eight pilots. Among the several TV movies he has been involved with included the starring role in VH1’s “Meatloaf: To Hell And Back”.

Brown also played “Dan Dority” in HBO’s “Deadwood”. During the show’s second season, the show’s creator, David Milch, invited him to join the show’s writing staff. In 2007, Brown earned a Writers Guild of America Award nomination for writing on a drama series and a Screen Actors Guild Award nomination for best drama ensemble acting. Establishing himself on a show as critically lauded as “Deadwood” opened doors for other writing projects. In 2011, Sony released “Bloodworth”, a film produced and written by Brown.

In addition to his television and film work, Brown co-starred in Sony’s “The Last Of Us”, 2014 Video Game Of The Year. He also writes music and records with Sacred Cowboys, an LA-based Americana band.

Recently completed and current projects include the eight-part Hurricane Katrina series, titled “Five Days at Memorial”, a comedy series titled “Hello Tomorrow” and the character of “George Wallace” in the Shirley Chisholm biopic with Regina King.

Brown’s career runs the gamut from television to film, to music, to theatre — from comedy to drama to musical. He considers himself very lucky to have had the many opportunities to play so many varied and diverse characters, with such an array of talented individuals.

Brown received the Murray State University Distinguished Alumni Award in 2017, a prestigious honor that is presented annually to alumni who have made meaningful contributions to their profession on a local, state and national level. The award is the highest honor granted by the Murray State University Alumni Association.

Also in 2017, Brown returned to his roots in Murray State’s theatre department to perform the role of Big Daddy in “Cat on a Hot Tin Roof” alongside theatre students while mentoring them. Brown has remained very engaged with the department, often returning to the University to lead theatre workshops and host Q&A sessions for current students.