Three open administrative positions have been filled the Weakley County School System.

Director of Schools Randy Frazier has announced Lindsay Parham is the new CTE supervisor, replacing Marvin Flatt, who retired at the end of the school year.

Meanwhile, Jeff Cupples replaces Don McCurley as principal at Greenfield School and Patresa Rogers replaces Terri Stephenson as principal at Martin Elementary School.

Stephenson moved to the central office as Supervisor of Elementary Education following the retirement of Teresa Jackson.