Authorities say a West Tennessee prison escapee sexually assaulted and strangled a female corrections warden in Lauderdale County.

A TBI affidavit states 44-year-old Curtis Ray Watson was discovered missing about 11:00 Wednesday morning, several hours after he was seen near the house at West Tennessee State Penitentiary in Henning where 64-year-old warden Debra Johnson lived.

Watson had been released temporarily for mowing duties at 7:00 that morning, and had access to a golf cart and a tractor.

The affidavit says co-workers found Johnson’s body at her home at 11:30 a.m., and that agents found a cord wrapped around her neck.

A $52,500 reward is being offered for information leading to Watson’s capture.