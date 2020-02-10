Air Evac Lifeteam is opening an air medical transport base in Paris.

AirEvac Program Director Mark Pierce says the base features an Airbus EC-135 aircraft, which will be operated and maintained by a Med-Trans pilot and aviation maintenance technician, and staffed with a clinical team comprised of an Air Evac Lifeteam nurse and paramedic.

The helicopter and crew are based out of Paris, along with the Henry County Air Evac Lifeteam base and crew.

Pierce says the newest air medical base will serve residents from Paducah, Kentucky to Savannah, Tennessee and from Dyersburg to Nashville.

The Western Tennessee aircraft and crew are housed in an all-in-one facility at Henry County Airport, and the Henry County Air Evac aircraft and crew will move over to the facility in the coming weeks.

Pierce says the new base will have four full-time pilots, four full-time nurses, four full-time paramedics, and a full-time aviation maintenance technician.

(photo courtesy Abby Pierce)