The Everett Stewart Regional Airport Board unanimously elected long-time board member Wayne McCreight of Dresden as the new board chairman in a special meeting Friday.

McCreight’s election as chairman follows the Obion County Commission’s decision to remove Dr. Chris Gooch as the board chairman.

After Dr. Gooch was voted out, interim airport manager Tim Smith resigned.

McCreight tells Thunderbolt Radio News, the primary focus of the board is to continue to serve to best of its ability for the region.

The board also elected Mike Holman of Union City as vice-chairman and Kay Stegall of Martin as secretary/treasurer.

McCreight says there is no timetable on hiring a new interim airport manager.

In other business, the board voted to name the board room at the airport the Dr. C.A. Gooch Board Room in honor of Dr. Gooch.