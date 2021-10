Funeral services for Captain Albert (Al) Wesley Pattat, age 86, of Oceans Springs, Mississippi, will be Saturday, October 16, 2021, at 2:00 at Williams Funeral Home of Greenfield.

Visitation will be Saturday, October 16, 2021, from noon until service time.

Burial will be in the Hornbeak Cemetery.

Williams Funeral Home of Greenfield in charge of arrangements.