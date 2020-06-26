Tennessee authorities are searching for a missing 9-month-old girl.

An Amber Alert was issued early Friday morning for Braelee Rayne Trapp, who was “forcibly taken” from her home in Lawrence County Thursday night by 44-year-old Tony Lynn Lanier, Sr.

The girl has brown hair, green eyes and weighs 18 pounds. She was last seen wearing a diaper.

Lanier is described as a white male, 6 feet tall and 210 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The TBI says Lanier is wanted for aggravated kidnapping and was last seen with the girl in a black 2005 Chevy Equinox with Arkansas Tag 430-Y2K.

