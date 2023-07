Graveside services for Anita Holt, age 90, of Rives, will be Monday, July 10, 2023, at 2:15 at Obion County Memorial Gardens.

Vistitation will be Monday, July 10, 2023, from 1:00 until 2:00 at White-Ranson Funeral Home in Union City.

White-Ranson Funeral Home in Union City is in charge of arrangements.