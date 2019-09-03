The AP has released its latest high school football poll, after Week 2’s results.

In Single-A, Huntingdon slips to number two, behind South Pittsburgh, with Lake County in third. The Greenfield Yellowjackets make the list for the first time this season at number 9.

Double-A remains the same as last week, with Peabody leading the way in first and Union City in eighth.

In triple-A, Alcoa still sits at number one, with Covington in second place. Milan drops from seven to nine.

4-A has Haywood County in first again this week, with Dyersburg moving up from 5th to 3rd. North Side received 15 votes, but fall out of the top-ten from the sixth spot last week.

In 5-A, Knox-Central is still ranked number one. Henry County fell from third to eighth, after its (0-2) start to 2019.

Full list of 1A-6A Polls are below:

Division I – Class 1A

Record / Pts / Prv

1. South Pittsburg (7) 2-0 / 150 / 1

2. Huntingdon (8) 2-0 / 148 / 2

3. Lake County (1) 2-0 / 132 / 3

4. Freedom Prep 2-0 / 89 / 10

5. Mt. Pleasant 1-0 / 85 / 6

6. Moore County 2-0 / 39 / NR

(tie) Greenback 0-2 / 39 / 5

8. Cornersville 0-2 / 29 / 4

9. Greenfield 2-0 / 28 / NR

10. Coalfield 1-1 / 27 / 7

Others receiving 12 or more points: Clay County 19. Fayetteville 19. Richland 10. South Fulton 9. Monterey 9. Whitwell 8. Sunbright 7. Dresden 6. Gordonsville 6. Hancock County 5. Oliver Springs 5. Memphis East 4. McEwen 2. Cloudland 2. Collinwood 1. West Carroll 1. Pickett County 1.

Division I – Class 2A

Record / Pts / Prv

1. Peabody (16) 2-0 / 160 / 1

2. Meigs County 2-0 / 125 / 3

(tie) Trousdale County 1-0 / 125 / 2

4. Tyner Academy 2-0 / 116 / 4

5. Lewis County 1-0 / 93 / 5

6. Fairley 2-0 / 79 / 7

7. Watertown 1-1 / 37 / 6

8. Union City 1-1 / 33 / 8

9. Hampton 1-1 / 32 / 9

10. Oneida 2-0 / 23 / NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: South Greene 17. Forrest 12. Sullivan North 9. Eagleville 9. Happy Valley 4. Bledsoe County 3. Houston County 1. Mitchell 1. Waverly 1.

Division I – Class 3A

Record / Pts / Prv

1. Alcoa (16) 2-0 / 160 / 1

2. Covington 2-0 / 129 / 2

3. Red Bank 2-0 / 117 / 3

4. Upperman 2-0 / 107 / 4

5. Pearl-Cohn 2-0 / 104 / 5

6. East Nashville 2-0 / 87 / 6

7. Gatlinburg-Pittman 2-0 / 48 / 8

8. Loudon 2-0 / 45 / 10

9. Milan 1-1 / 36 / 7

10. McNairy Central 2-0 / 15 / NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Fairview 8.Austin-East 8. Stratford 7. Smith County 4. Johnson County 3. South Gibson 2.

Division I – Class 4A

Record / Pts / Prv

1. Haywood County (15) 2-0 / 165 / 1

2. Greeneville (1) 1-1 / 130 / 3

3. Dyersburg (1) 2-0 / 118 / 5

4. Elizabethton 1-0 / 117 / 4

5. Anderson County 1-1 / 95 / 2

6. Springfield 1-1 / 65 / 8

7. Hardin County 1-1 / 49 / 10

8. Nolensville 2-0 / 48 / NR

9. Marshall County 2-0 / 42 / NR

10. East Hamilton 1-1 / 21 / 9

Others receiving 12 or more points: Grainger 17. Jackson North Side 15. Livingston Academy 14. Creek Wood 10. Ripley 9. Montgomery Central 7. Fayette Ware 7. Maplewood 3. Spring Hill 1. Lawrence County 1. Howard 1.

Division I – Class 5A

Record / Pts / Prv

1. Knoxville Central (13) 2-0 / 159 / 1

2. Beech (2) 2-0 / 151 / 2

3. David Crockett (1) 1-0 / 100 / T5

(tie) Page 2-0 / 100 / T5

5. Powell 2-0 / 91 / 8

6. Kirby 2-0 / 72 / 9

7. South Doyle (1) 2-0 / 66 / NR

8. Henry County 0-2 / 46 / 3

9. Summit 2-0 / 41 / 10

10. Hillsboro 1-1 / 35 / 4

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gallatin 24. Knoxville West 20. Rhea County 6. Dyer County 6. Shelbyville 5. Daniel Boone 4. Oak Ridge 4. Glencliff 2. Knoxville Halls 2. Southwind 1.

Division I – Class 6A

Record / Pts / Prv

1. Oakland (15) 2-0 / 167 / 1

2. Maryville 2-0 / 149 / 2

3. Whitehaven (1) 2-0 / 130 / 3

4. Ravenwood (1) 2-0 / 121 / 4

5. Brentwood 2-0 / 100 / 8

6. Riverdale 2-0 / 71 / 9

7. Germantown 1-1 / 32 / 6

8. Bradley Central 1-1 / 30 / 10

9. Cordova 2-0 / 22 / NR

(tie) Kingsport Dobyns Bennett 2-0 / 22 / NR

Others receiving 12 or more points: Blackman 21. Farragut 20. Houston 19. Stewarts Creek 13. White Station 8. McMinn County 6. Jefferson County 4.