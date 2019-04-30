U.S. News and World Report released its annual rankings of the top high schools in Tennessee Tuesday.

Several local high schools were ranked among the top 200 high schools in the state.

Dyersburg High School is the highest ranked West Tennessee school outside Shelby County at 34th, with Union City High School at number 47.

Also in the top 100 are:

Lexington High School – 59

Bradford High School – 71

South Gibson High School – 76

Greenfield High School -81

Henry County High School – 94

Local high schools in the top 200 include:

Gleason High School – 119

South Fulton High School – 122

Dresden High School – 124

Dyer County High School – 137

Gibson County High School – 163

Peabody High School – 173

Westview High School – 187

McKenzie High School – 192

West Carroll High School – 199

Other local high school rankings include:

Huntingdon High School – 206

Clarksburg High School – 230

Obion County Central High School – 233

Milan High School – 242

Humboldt High School – 246

Bruceton Central High School – 248

U.S. News and World Report used college readiness, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rate in its methodology for ranking the state’s top high schools.