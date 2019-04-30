U.S. News and World Report released its annual rankings of the top high schools in Tennessee Tuesday.
Several local high schools were ranked among the top 200 high schools in the state.
Dyersburg High School is the highest ranked West Tennessee school outside Shelby County at 34th, with Union City High School at number 47.
Also in the top 100 are:
- Lexington High School – 59
- Bradford High School – 71
- South Gibson High School – 76
- Greenfield High School -81
- Henry County High School – 94
Local high schools in the top 200 include:
- Gleason High School – 119
- South Fulton High School – 122
- Dresden High School – 124
- Dyer County High School – 137
- Gibson County High School – 163
- Peabody High School – 173
- Westview High School – 187
- McKenzie High School – 192
- West Carroll High School – 199
Other local high school rankings include:
- Huntingdon High School – 206
- Clarksburg High School – 230
- Obion County Central High School – 233
- Milan High School – 242
- Humboldt High School – 246
- Bruceton Central High School – 248
U.S. News and World Report used college readiness, math and reading proficiency and performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rate in its methodology for ranking the state’s top high schools.