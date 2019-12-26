A Christmas morning armed robbery in Sharon ended with the suspect being airlifted after crashing his vehicle fleeing from Weakley County deputies.

The incident happened early Wednesday morning at the Little General in Sharon.

According to press release from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect was identified by video surveillance and past jail booking photos.

Deputies later came into contact with the suspect between Sharon and Greenfield as he was driving the vehicle used in the armed robbery.

The release says the suspect fled deputies and crashed during the pursuit.

The suspect was flown by medical helicopter to Memphis.

Charges will be placed and more information will be released.