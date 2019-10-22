After 23 years, an arrest has been made in the disappearance of Cayce McDaniel.

The Jackson Sun reports that on Friday, the Gibson County Grand Jury indicted 67-year-old Finis “Pete” Ewin Hill on charges of murder and rape in connection to the disappearance of then 14-year-old McDaniel.

Police reports say McDaniel’s mother reported her missing in August 1996 when she returned home from a party to find the back door open and her daughter gone.

Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers named Hill as a suspect last year after officers and the FBI ruled out other suspects with valid alibis.

Sellers said Hill’s alibi didn’t check out.

Gibson County District Attorney Gary Brown says Hill is in federal custody on an unrelated charge.