A Martin man is facing charges in a shooting incident that happened Christmas Eve night in Martin.

23-year-old Robert Tremain Thomas was arrested by Martin Police Investigator Sarah Rogers after an investigation into the shooting December 24th at a residence on Meadow Brook Drive.

That night, officers were called to the residence where the female victim told police she was lying on the couch when she heard what sounded like three or four gunshots.

Police discovered a bullet appeared to travel through the door and across the living room, through a wall into a closet and out the other side, before being lodged in the back of a refrigerator.

That bullet, along with five .40-caliber bullet casings where collected for evidence.

Rogers’ investigation revealed Thomas was inside a vehicle when he fired the weapon multiple times in the direction of the victim’s residence.

Thomas is charged with Vandalism, Aggravated Assault, and Reckless Endangerment. He’s being held in the Weakley County Jail.