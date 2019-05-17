A Martin man is facing a murder charge in connection to last weekend’s shooting on Meadowbrook Drive.

Martin Police Chief Don Teal says 20-year-old Raschad L. Windham of 3 Point Road was arrested Thursday on charges of First Degree Murder and Especially Aggravated Robbery in the May 11 shooting which took the life of 23-year-old Luke Green.

Chief Teal says the incident is still under investigation and additional charges and arrests may be made.

Windham is currently being held in the Weakley County Jail awaiting arraignment.