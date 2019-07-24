The ATF, in conjunction with the Dyersburg Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, are offering a $3,000 dollar reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction for those responsible for the theft of firearms from Cypress Creek Outdoors in Dyersburg.

Dyersburg Police Chief Steve Isbell says this past Saturday, seven firearms were reported stolen from Cypress Creek Outdoors.

ATF Industry Operations Investigators are in the process of conducting an inventory to determine the exact number of firearms stolen.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact the ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS or the Dyersburg Police Department (731) 288-7022.