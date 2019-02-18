The Dyersburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

24-year-old Shelby Hubbard has been missing since Friday morning at 5:00.

Ms. Hubbard’s mother told officers her daughter had been stressed lately due to personal issues and left the residence without taking her purse and cell phone which was unusual.

Investigators believe Miss Hubbard left the residence on her own free will.

Officers searched the residence and immediate area for Shelby Hubbard, but have been unsuccessful in locating her.

Shelby was last seen wearing black pants and possibly black shirt, she is described as approximately 5’4”, 140 pounds, brown eyes, and black braided hair.

Anyone with any information is urged to call the Dyersburg Police Department.