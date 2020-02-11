The Weakley County Sheriff’s Department is once again reminding citizens to be aware after a resident fell victim to a phone scam Monday.

Captain Randall McGowan says a Weakley County resident was convinced by a scammer that they were a winner in the Publishers Clearing House and that a vehicle and other prizes would be delivered by 3:00 Tuesday afternoon.

McGowan says the victim sent $1,500 dollars to an address in Missouri after being told it would cover the cost of shipping and taxes.

The Sheriff’s Department wants the public to be aware of this and other phone scams and encourages people to talk to older members of their family and make them aware of these types of scams.

McGowan says once the money is sent it is almost impossible to ever get it back.