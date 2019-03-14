Mayor David Lamb and the South Fulton City Board met Thursday afternoon and unanimously appointed Johnny Bacon, Jr., of Union City, as the interim city manager while current city manager James Gray is on paid administrative leave.

Gray was suspended with pay following his arrest in Union City last month for Criminal Simulation after trying to pass a counterfeit $100 dollar bill at two separate locations.

Meanwhile, Mayor Lamb says the 68-year-old Bacon will be serving as city manager on a temporary basis pending the outcome of Gray’s case.

Bacon previously served on the Union City City Council and is currently employed at Jerry Ward Autoplex in Union City.

Mayor Lamb says Bacon’s salary will be $45,000 dollars a year and hopes Bacon can start work as soon as Wednesday.