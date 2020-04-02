The ballot is set for the Weakley County General Election and Republican and Democratic Primaries in August after the filing deadline passed Thursday.

In the Weakley County General Election, Steven Totty will run unopposed for the unexpired term of District 5 County Commission, while the only contested race on the ballot will be Beth VanCleave and Whitney Stover running for the unexpired term of District 7 County Commission.

David Tuck will run unopposed for his re-election for Property Assessor and Steven Todd runs unopposed for the unexpired term of District 1 Constable.

For Weakley County School Board, all candidates will be running unopposed for re-election: Gath Meeks for District 1; Jeff Floyd for District 3; Kim Longacre for District 5; Doug Sims for District 7; and Josh Moore for District 9.

In the Republican Primary, for 24th District State Senate, Casey Hood of Obion County will challenge incumbent John Stevens of Carroll County.

Running for 76th District State Representative are Tandy Darby, Dennis Doster, and David Hawks, all of Weakley County, John McMahan, of Obion County, and Keith Priestley, of Carroll County.

No one qualified for the Democratic Primary.

In the State General Election on November 3rd, Yahweh Yahweh, of Gibson County, filed to run as an Independent for 24th District State Senate and Dresden Mayor Jeff Washburn will run as an Independent for 76th District State Representative.

Candidates have until Thursday, April 9th at noon to withdraw.