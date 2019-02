Two individuals suspected of robbing a bank in South Fulton Wednesday morning were captured less than an hour later in Weakley County.

Thunderbolt Radio News is still working to get details, but multiple agencies were involved in the capture.

The suspects’ vehicle was spotted in Dresden, and after a pursuit, were captured between Dresden and Sharon.

The suspects were apprehended and the money from the bank robbery was recovered.

We’ll have more details when they become available.